|
|
NAPLES, Fla. - Irene Rouleau, 84, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Somersworth, N.H., on September 11, 1935, she was the daughter of Alfred and Alberta (Plante) Vachon.
Irene attended St. Martin's Commercial School and graduated from Our Lady of the Mountains Academy in Gorham, N.H., in 1953.
Irene is survived by her children: Jeanne Rouleau of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Rachel Prescott and husband Thomas of Farmington, N.H.; Louise Rouleau of Dover, N.H.; Bernard Rouleau and wife Terry of Naples, Fla.; and Richard Rouleau and wife Paulette of Dover, N.H.; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Roger Vachon; her sisters, Annette Snook and Muriel Bilodeau; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 52 years, Richard M. Rouleau; her infant son Norbert; her parents; and her sister Diane Bounds.
Born and raised in Somersworth, N.H., Irene lived there until retiring to Marco Island, Fla., in 1991. She spent summers at "Mother's Dream" in Wells, Maine. Her passion was assembling libraries, including the St. Martin's school library in the 1960s, San Marco Catholic Church library, and St. Mary's Catholic Church library, cataloging and shelving thousands of books over the years. She was also active in the Somersworth Women's Club and worked side by side with her husband, Richard in his construction company R. M. Rouleau, Inc. and their real estate company Inglenook Realty. Irene was a communicant at San Marco Catholic Church on Marco Island, Fla.; St. Mary Church in Wells, Maine; and St. Martin Church in Somersworth, N.H.
SERVICES: Visiting hours at Roberge Funeral Home and a mass of Christian burial at St. Ignatius of Loyola (St. Martins) Church in Somersworth will be scheduled at a date to be announced when churches are once again open to the public.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the at .
Published in Fosters from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020