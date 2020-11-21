1/1
J. Valmore Leclerc
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANFORD, Maine - J. Valmore Leclerc, of Sanford, Maine, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, November, 18, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was born in Somersworth, N.H., on February 14, 1933, the son of the late Omer and Isabelle Leclerc.

Val served in the National Guard for nine years. He worked at GE for 36 years as a set-up man. He also ran a successful cleaning service business. Throughout his life he really enjoyed spending time with his children, being in nature, landscaping, gardening and spending time on the beach. After retiring he spent 16 years traveling, motorcycling, playing golf, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents, brother, Richard Leclerc, son in law, Jeff Milne, grandson, Ryan Perreault and brother in-law, Armand Legere.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rachel; his children, Diane Milne of Somersworth, N.H., Donna Cashman of Cape Neddick, Maine, Denise McKinnon and her husband, Craig of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., David Leclerc and his fiancé May Glennon of Farmington, N.H., and Daniel Leclerc and his wife, Michele of Hooksett, N.H. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren who he loved dearly, Eric Perreault and his wife, Heather, Danielle Middleton and her husband, Justin, Derek Lapanne, Britany Stuart and her husband, Kevin, Adam Leclerc and Megan, Deanna Dunham and her husband Ben, Cortney Negrotti and her husband, Justin, Dustin Leclerc, and Nicholas Leclerc. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, his brother, Edouard Leclerc and his wife, Irene, his sister in-law, Ann Leclerc, many nieces, nephews and Legere in-laws.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28, at 11 a.m., at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church in Sanford. Burial will be private at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Somersworth, N.H.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Sanford Food Pantry, 1204 Main St., Sanford. Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved