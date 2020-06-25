She was a great lady. I ve known her for a long time and would see her every year that I went home even if it was just a quick visit in front of the garage. RIP JACKIE
ROLLINSFORD - Jacqueline C. Labbe "Jackie", 82, of Portland Ave., died at Frisbee Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born August 12, 1937 in Dover; the daughter of Irving F. and Rachel J. (Clarke) Lucas.
Jackie worked for Montgomery Wards in Dover and Newington for 40 years. She took great pride in the Family Farm as well!
Jackie is survived by her son, Stephen Labbe and his wife Denise Williams of Stratham, and granddaughter Chelsea Shay Ulmer, husband Aaron.
She is predecessors by her parents and her husband Francis "Frank" Labbe in 2009. Predeceased by siblings Albert Lucas, Barbara Dinwoodie, Harriet Carpenter, Kenny Lucas.
SERVICES: Due to restrictions with COVID -19 services will be held at a later time. Please go to www.taskerfh.com for more information or to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.