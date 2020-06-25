A very sweet and caring neighbor and a joy to talk to, Jackie will be missed. As a neighbor of Jackie for many years I have fond memories of times spent at their place; basketball in the barn, sledding the hills behind their house, front yard football games, and simply chatting it up. Always a hard worker, as recently as 2018 I stopped by for a visit to find Jackie running wheelbarrows full of firewood to the shed behind her house. Rest in Peace my dear.

Craig Galloway

Acquaintance