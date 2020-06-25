Jacqueline C. Labbe
1937 - 2020
ROLLINSFORD - Jacqueline C. Labbe "Jackie", 82, of Portland Ave., died at Frisbee Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born August 12, 1937 in Dover; the daughter of Irving F. and Rachel J. (Clarke) Lucas.

Jackie worked for Montgomery Wards in Dover and Newington for 40 years. She took great pride in the Family Farm as well!

Jackie is survived by her son, Stephen Labbe and his wife Denise Williams of Stratham, and granddaughter Chelsea Shay Ulmer, husband Aaron.

She is predecessors by her parents and her husband Francis "Frank" Labbe in 2009. Predeceased by siblings Albert Lucas, Barbara Dinwoodie, Harriet Carpenter, Kenny Lucas.

SERVICES: Due to restrictions with COVID -19 services will be held at a later time. Please go to www.taskerfh.com for more information or to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
She was a great lady. I ve known her for a long time and would see her every year that I went home even if it was just a quick visit in front of the garage. RIP JACKIE
Marcia Stone
Friend
June 24, 2020
A very sweet and caring neighbor and a joy to talk to, Jackie will be missed. As a neighbor of Jackie for many years I have fond memories of times spent at their place; basketball in the barn, sledding the hills behind their house, front yard football games, and simply chatting it up. Always a hard worker, as recently as 2018 I stopped by for a visit to find Jackie running wheelbarrows full of firewood to the shed behind her house. Rest in Peace my dear.
Craig Galloway
Acquaintance
June 24, 2020
Was Jackie's neighbor and loved talking to her. I know she enjoyed planting those tomatoes next to her garage every year. Going to miss seeing her sitting in the garage reading the paper and walking over for a chat. Will miss you Jackie.
Barbara Johnson
Neighbor
June 24, 2020
Just a very nice lady!! Rest in peace Dear lady!!
Stan Joy
Acquaintance
