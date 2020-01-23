Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
For more information about
Jacqueline Lawrence
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline L. Lawrence


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline L. Lawrence Obituary
FARMINGTON - Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Lawrence, age 55, of Reservoir Road in Farmington, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, after a short battle with cancer.

Born August 11, 1964 in Boston, Mass., daughter of Eugene and Eleanor Wallace, she was raised in Dorchester, Mass. She resided in Farmington, N.H., for over 30 years.

Jackie was employed as a Bus Driver with STA. A NASCAR fan, she also worked in Loudon at NHIS with infield security for 12 years.

She loved playing BINGO and gambling locally.

Survived by her husband Ronald W. Lawrence; daughter Ashli A. Bandach and boyfriend TJ Marden; son Kyle A. Lawrence and girlfriend Shawna Collisson; two grandchildren Kara Ann Dore, Xzavier Lawrence; four siblings Debbie and husband Matt Taylor, Eugene and wife Anne Wallace, John Wallace and girlfriend Debbie, Wanda and husband Hal Furman; also many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
var utCrossDomains = ['adpay.com','ap.org','bestride.com','bleacherreport.com','eviesays.com','financialcontent.com','findnsave.com','gadzoo.com','ppjol.com','legacy.com','marketplaceadsonline.com','monster.com','mycapture.com','newsbank.com','newsmemory.com','remembering-when.com','travidia.com','upickem.net','zap2it.com','fosters.com']; (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga'); ga('create', 'UA-50770546-3', 'auto', {'allowLinker': true, 'name': 'aff'}); ga('aff.require', 'linker'); ga('aff.require', 'displayfeatures'); ga('aff.linker:autoLink', utCrossDomains); ga('aff.send', 'pageview');