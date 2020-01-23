|
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
Jacqueline L. Lawrence
1964 - 2020
FARMINGTON - Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Lawrence, age 55, of Reservoir Road in Farmington, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, after a short battle with cancer.
Born August 11, 1964 in Boston, Mass., daughter of Eugene and Eleanor Wallace, she was raised in Dorchester, Mass. She resided in Farmington, N.H., for over 30 years.
Jackie was employed as a Bus Driver with STA. A NASCAR fan, she also worked in Loudon at NHIS with infield security for 12 years.
She loved playing BINGO and gambling locally.
Survived by her husband Ronald W. Lawrence; daughter Ashli A. Bandach and boyfriend TJ Marden; son Kyle A. Lawrence and girlfriend Shawna Collisson; two grandchildren Kara Ann Dore, Xzavier Lawrence; four siblings Debbie and husband Matt Taylor, Eugene and wife Anne Wallace, John Wallace and girlfriend Debbie, Wanda and husband Hal Furman; also many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
