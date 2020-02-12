Home

Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Jacqueline (Callahan) Placona


1927 - 2020
Jacqueline (Callahan) Placona Obituary
DOVER, N.H. - Jacqueline (Callahan) Placona passed away, peacefully, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

She was born on June 26, 1927, in Dover, N.H., and was the daughter of the late Dennis and Emma (Fortier) Callahan. She attended St. Mary Academy and graduated from Dover High School in 1945. She spent 22 years with the Sisters of Mercy, meeting her best and lifelong friends while there. Teaching, especially English, was a passion of hers and as Sister Cabrini, she taught at several schools in New Hampshire. She enjoyed the students that sought her out in later years, certainly a testament to her life. She left the convent at age 40, moved to New York, where she met and married the love of her life, Louis Placona, and taught for many years. His untimely death in 1979 brought Jackie back to New Hampshire, closer to family and friends.

Jackie is survived by her siblings, Joan Richard, Paul Callahan and his wife, Louise and her sister-in-law, Lucie Callahan. Jackie leaves a large fan club of nieces, nephews and their offspring, whose playful insistence they were each her favorite, always made her laugh. She was also predeceased by her brother, Dennis, and her sister, Natalie.

There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Celebration with friends and family will be held in the spring. In appreciation for the love and care she received at St. Ann's, memorial donations may be made to: Catholic Charities, 215 Myrtle St, Manchester, NH 03104. To view Jacqueline's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020
