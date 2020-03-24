|
|
DOVER - Jacques A. Statelman passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Stafford County Nursing Home in Dover, N.H. He was the dear son of the late Lise and Charles Statelman and brother of Gloria Boest, Josee' McCassin, Charles, Bernard and Edward Statelman.
He was born on September 18, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York and attended Fort Hamilton High School.
He worked at the New York Life Insurance company in Manhattan for many years and was a long time resident of Staten Island, N.Y.
He was beloved by his many surviving nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews and will be very much missed by all. He was an avid automobile admirer and he loved boats, ships and tugboats of all kinds. He found his happiness near the ocean. You could always find him watching his favorite show, playing word games or eating a nice steak or bacon and eggs. He was a simple guy, but everyone he touched, he made an impression that will last forever. He will be missed especially by his family that loved him.
Rest in peace Unkie.
SERVICES: Service will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. To sign an online guest book, visit www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020