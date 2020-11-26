1/2
James A. Campbell
1941 - 2020
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - James A. Campbell, 79, of South Berwick passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at York Hospital with his wife by his side.

He was born April 25, 1941 in Middletown, Conn., the son of Alden and Marigold Campbell and has resided in South Berwick all of his life. Jim is a graduate of Berwick Academy. Jim and Sharon Michaud were married 54 years ago and they had three children.

Jim was a U. S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam Era.

After his service in the Army, Jim worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard until his retirement.

In retirement, Jim and Sharon were able to travel and enjoy their grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jim was a member of the Rollinsford American Legion Post #47 and was also a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon (Michaud) Campbell of South Berwick; three children, Christine (Tina) Perkins and her husband Keith of Somersworth, N.H., Kevin Campbell of South Berwick and Jamie Campbell and his wife Lisa of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; two grandsons, Keith Perkins and his wife Torrie and Andrew Perkins; two great grandchildren, Keith and Madelyn Perkins; his sister, Gladys Bostrom of Barrington, N.H.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Sally Barron.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to York Ambulance, P.O. Box 238, York, Maine 03909.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jim's passing. He was a good guy and I remember his work with the Odd Fellows. Our sympathy to his family.
Vicki and Gerry Desilets
Friend
November 24, 2020
Tina and family
We were sorry to hear of your fathers passing.
You are in our thoughts and prayers
Uncle Armand and Aunt Joyce

Armand Pay
Family
