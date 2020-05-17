Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Gallagher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Gallagher Obituary
HUDSON, N.H. - James A. Gallagher, age 82, of Hudson, N.H., formerly Barrington, N.H., and Brewer, Maine passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, N.H.

Jim was born in Brewer, Maine where he grew up in a family of four siblings, graduated from Brewer High School, and married his childhood sweetheart, the late Roberta Sirois, who lived one street away.

Jim joined the U.S. Air Force. He served his country with distinction in Vietnam. Jim retired as a Master Sergeant from the Air Force after 22 years and settled in Barrington, N.H. He was a manufacturing supervisor at Data General and SCI Corp.

Jim is survived by his son Shawn Gallagher and his wife Cynthia, his daughter Dawn Desjardins and her husband Skip, his sister Caroline Clarke, four grandchildren: Nichole Perkins and her husband Joshua, Nickolas Tousukalas, Christine Mahan and her husband Benjamin, and Matthew Gallagher, four great grandchildren: Ava Perkins, Maci, Zachary, and Mia Mahan.

He was predeceased by his wife Roberta, his sister Patricia Augustus and his brother Robert Gallagher.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. The family asks that any flowers and donations be postponed until that time.

Arrangements provided by Purdy Funeral Service of Dover and Lee.
Published in Fosters from May 17 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
Download Now