|
|
HUDSON, N.H. - James A. Gallagher, age 82, of Hudson, N.H., formerly Barrington, N.H., and Brewer, Maine passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, N.H.
Jim was born in Brewer, Maine where he grew up in a family of four siblings, graduated from Brewer High School, and married his childhood sweetheart, the late Roberta Sirois, who lived one street away.
Jim joined the U.S. Air Force. He served his country with distinction in Vietnam. Jim retired as a Master Sergeant from the Air Force after 22 years and settled in Barrington, N.H. He was a manufacturing supervisor at Data General and SCI Corp.
Jim is survived by his son Shawn Gallagher and his wife Cynthia, his daughter Dawn Desjardins and her husband Skip, his sister Caroline Clarke, four grandchildren: Nichole Perkins and her husband Joshua, Nickolas Tousukalas, Christine Mahan and her husband Benjamin, and Matthew Gallagher, four great grandchildren: Ava Perkins, Maci, Zachary, and Mia Mahan.
He was predeceased by his wife Roberta, his sister Patricia Augustus and his brother Robert Gallagher.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. The family asks that any flowers and donations be postponed until that time.
Arrangements provided by Purdy Funeral Service of Dover and Lee.
Published in Fosters from May 17 to May 20, 2020