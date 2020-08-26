NORTH BERWICK, Maine - James "Jim" E. Thompson, 70, of North Berwick, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on March 17, 1950 to Roger and Lela (Dunham) Thompson.
Jim was a graduate of North Berwick High School and McIntosh College in Dover, N.H. He served in the Army Reserves from 1970 to 1976. Jim was a past Master of the Yorkshire Lodge #179 AF & AM of North Berwick and was involved in the Scottish Rite and Kora Temple Shrine as well.
In 1980, Jim married Sylvia (Scott) Thompson. He built their forever home in North Berwick in 1984 and soon afterwards, they started their family. His favorite memories include visiting the White Mountains every summer, traveling to Disney World and Foxwoods Casino, and going to the local fairs in the fall.
Jim was a talented and dedicated worker, employed for a number of years as a draftsman at Hussey Seating and was a longtime fixture for SAD 60, working for various Noble schools throughout his career.
He is predeceased by his wife of 29 years Sylvia Thompson and his brother Steven Thompson. He is survived by his two sons, Scott of Dallas, Texas; Michael of North Berwick; daughter Christa, and son in-law, Jack Stowell, of Somersworth, N.H.; his brother Bruce Thompson and his wife Shirley and sister June Johnson and husband Brad all of North Berwick; sister-in-law Barbara Thompson of Laconia, N.H.; two grandchildren, Brady and Aria Stowell; and two very special friends, Richard and Jean Noel. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, co-worker and friend. He was so proud to become a Grandfather in 2017, and "Grampy" soon became his favorite nickname. He always looked forward to spending time with his grandkids every Sunday, Christmas with his family since all his kids were "home", and most days you would see him outside spending time on his tractor. Jim was known to have a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. He was so loved by everyone, and we will miss him dearly.
SERVICES: Private graveside services will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Berwick, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
