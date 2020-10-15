AMESBURY, Mass. - James F. McConnell, age 94, longtime resident of Amesbury, passed at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of the late Beatrice Y. (Guilmette) McConnell, who died Feb. 25, 2018.



Born in Dover, N.H., Feb. 27, 1926, he was the son of the late Francis and Rose (Morrisette) McConnell and was a graduate of Dover High School.



A proud veteran of the United States Army Air Force, he served during World War II, from July 28, 1944 until his honorable discharge with the rank of Sergeant, on June 24, 1946. After his military service, he continued his education by receiving a Bachelor's degree from UNH in Durham, N.H., and went on to receive a MBA from Northeastern University in Boston.



James worked as a contracting specialist with the Defense Logistics Agency in Boston, Mass. until his retirement.



He was an avid card player, loved trips to the ocean and the New Hampshire Lakes Region. Some of his many hobbies included woodworking, restoring the family home in Amesbury, and playing the saxophone (a passion which he passed on to his five children). Most of all James loved spending time with his large family. He will be dearly missed, but his sweet smile will never be forgotten.



His life's legacy will continue to be treasured by his children, Julie A. Hart and husband Edward of Kingston, N.H., Lynn E. Shaw, and husband Keith of Ayer, Mass., Sharon L. Durkin and husband Michael of York, Maine, Robert F. McConnell and wife Sue of East Kingston, N.H.; his daughter-in-law, Fran McConnell of Amesbury; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom held a very special place in his heart.



In addition to his parents and his devoted wife, he was also predeceased by his son, James A. McConnell who died in 2003, and his sister, Arlene M. Meserve who died in 2006.



Due to the continued restrictions of COVID-19, services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of James F. McConnell, please consider a donation to the Heather Abbott Foundation, which provides resources to amputees, at 181 Bellevue Avenue, #407, Newport, RI 02840.



Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Ave., Amesbury, Mass.







