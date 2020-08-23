LYNN, Mass. - James F. Robinson - July 3, 1937 to Aug. 20, 2020 died - after a rapid progression of lymphoma.
A lifelong educator, musician, actor, writer, and director Jim had recently retired as Chair of the Cultural Studies Department at North Shore Community College.
Services are postponed until we are able to gather safely.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline Wright, daughter, Elizabeth Robinson, sisters Helen Ogden and Virginia Guy, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
