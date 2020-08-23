1/
James F. Robinson
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
LYNN, Mass. - James F. Robinson - July 3, 1937 to Aug. 20, 2020 died - after a rapid progression of lymphoma.

A lifelong educator, musician, actor, writer, and director Jim had recently retired as Chair of the Cultural Studies Department at North Shore Community College.

Services are postponed until we are able to gather safely.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Wright, daughter, Elizabeth Robinson, sisters Helen Ogden and Virginia Guy, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary and to sign an online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
