MILTON - James Francis McNally Jr., age 62, of Utah Way in Milton, N.H., died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 16, 2020 of natural causes.
Born December 31, 1957 in Dover, N.H., he is the widower of Linda (Ross) McNally and is survived by his parents James Francis McNally Sr. and Jeannette B. (Jacques) McNally of Milton, N.H.; his two sisters Cheryl A. McNally and fiancé Ron Trott of New Boston, Anne M. (McNally) Melkonian and her husband of Sudbury, Mass.; and two nephews Zareh Melkonian Jr. and his wife Renee and Dr. Vatche Melkonian.
He resided in Milton, Rochester, Somersworth and lived in North Conway for 11 years before retiring to Milton.
Jim had worked at Eastern Slope Camping Area in Conway as a campground manager. He graduated from Dover High School in 1976.
SERVICES: There are no services planned. If desired, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . Interment will be at Milton Mills Cemetery. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home, in Farmington, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020