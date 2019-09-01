|
GONIC, N.H. - Loving father, James J. Arel, 64 of Gonic died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 after a long period of failing health. Born in Portsmouth, N.H. on March 22, 1955 he was the son of Joseph and Dorothy (Littlefield) Arel.
He is survived by his wife Vicki Arel as well as his children Daniel and wife Danielle Arel of San Diego, Amanda Arel of Rochester, David and wife Sarah Arel of Chicago, Amelia and husband Stephen Lisowski of Rochester. In addition, he is survived by five grandchildren that he loved dearly and drew great strength and joy from, London, Lydia, Luella, Evelyn, and Grey. He was lovingly cared for by his sisters Diane Robinson and Maryann Gerbino of Rochester and leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cornerstone VNA by visiting www.cornerstonevna.org or calling 800-691-1133.
SERVICES: a celebration of life will be held at Magrilla's Restaurant at 19 Hanson St. Rochester, N.H. on Oct. 5, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019