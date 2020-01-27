Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church
38 Church St
North Walpole, NH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Galeota
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Galeota


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Galeota Obituary
ALSTEAD, N.H. - James Joseph Galeota, 79, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, surrounded by his beloved wife and family at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H. after a courageous battle with heart disease.

SERVICES: A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 38 Church St., North Walpole, N.H.

For full obituary, please visit www.davismemorialchapel.net
Published in Fosters from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
var utCrossDomains = ['adpay.com','ap.org','bestride.com','bleacherreport.com','eviesays.com','financialcontent.com','findnsave.com','gadzoo.com','ppjol.com','legacy.com','marketplaceadsonline.com','monster.com','mycapture.com','newsbank.com','newsmemory.com','remembering-when.com','travidia.com','upickem.net','zap2it.com','fosters.com']; (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga'); ga('create', 'UA-50770546-3', 'auto', {'allowLinker': true, 'name': 'aff'}); ga('aff.require', 'linker'); ga('aff.require', 'displayfeatures'); ga('aff.linker:autoLink', utCrossDomains); ga('aff.send', 'pageview');