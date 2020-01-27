|
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church
James J. Galeota
1940 - 2020
ALSTEAD, N.H. - James Joseph Galeota, 79, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, surrounded by his beloved wife and family at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H. after a courageous battle with heart disease.
SERVICES: A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 38 Church St., North Walpole, N.H.
For full obituary, please visit www.davismemorialchapel.net
Published in Fosters from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020
