1/2
James John Hughes
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARRINGTON - James John Hughes, of Barrington, N.H., tragically passed away, with his wife Suzanne May Hughes, on Saturday, September 19, 2020. James and Suzanne were happily married for over 40 years. They enjoyed traveling and most of all, spending time with their family.

James was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.

James is survived by their four sons, David, William, Brian and girlfriend Heather and James and wife Carli, five grandchildren Tyler, Finneas, Trenton, Brayden, and Savannah, and Suzanne's mother Priscilla Lemelin.

SERVICES: A viewing for James and Suzanne will be held on Wednesday, September 30, from 5-8 p.m. at Grondin Funeral Home in Rochester, N.H. A celebration of life will be held at the Hughes family home on Saturday, October 3, at 1 p.m. To sign the online guestbook, and for a complete obituary, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Hughes family home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603.332.1563
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
I love and miss you more than words can say!! Until we meet again, "fly high"
Karen Lemelin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved