BARRINGTON - James John Hughes, of Barrington, N.H., tragically passed away, with his wife Suzanne May Hughes, on Saturday, September 19, 2020. James and Suzanne were happily married for over 40 years. They enjoyed traveling and most of all, spending time with their family.
James was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.
James is survived by their four sons, David, William, Brian and girlfriend Heather and James and wife Carli, five grandchildren Tyler, Finneas, Trenton, Brayden, and Savannah, and Suzanne's mother Priscilla Lemelin.
SERVICES: A viewing for James and Suzanne will be held on Wednesday, September 30, from 5-8 p.m. at Grondin Funeral Home in Rochester, N.H. A celebration of life will be held at the Hughes family home on Saturday, October 3, at 1 p.m. To sign the online guestbook, and for a complete obituary, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
.