DOVER - James Kageleiry, of Dover, died on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the age of 95.
"Jim" was born in 1923 and raised in Dover, attended Dover schools, and graduated from DHS in 1942, the year he was elected the captain of the basketball team that he led to the New Hampshire Class L championship. He was voted the best dancer in the class, a talent he demonstrated until just recently.
Jim was the son of Greek immigrants, Diamond and Charles Kageleiry, the third of nine children.The family ran the popular "Kageleiry's Spa" on Washington street for many years. All family members were expected to help out in the business, and as young boys, Jim and his brother George sold newspapers on the streets of Dover.
Shortly after graduation from high school, Jim joined the Navy, and served for almost four years, mostly as an aircraft technician stationed in Hawaii. After the war, he returned to Dover and enrolled in the University of New Hampshire on the GI Bill, graduating in three years in 1949.
He became an agent for New York Life Insurance Company, where he would work for almost 62 years, retiring at the age of 89 in 2012. As his years in Dover went on, his clients became his friends and his friends became his clients. He won myriad awards and served on many committees: He was a charter member of New York Life's Chairman's Council, a past president of the New Hampshire Life Underwriters Association, and a Life member of the Million Dollar Roundtable.
Jim was intensely loyal to and proud of his hometown, and believed in giving back to his community. He was a president of the Dover Chamber of Commerce, the Dover Lions Club, a member of the Dover United Appeal board of directors, a president of the Greek Orthodox Church, and of AHEPA. He was one of the longest-running members of Cocheco Country Club, where he also served as president. He served as a trustee of Great Bay Bankshares and of Southeast Bank.
He was known as a talented fundraiser and served as the chairman of the Wentworth-Douglas Hospital fundraising drive, among other charitable fundraising drives.
Jim was proud of his hometown's long history, and in 1973 served on the executive committee for the 350th anniversary celebration for the founding of Dover.
He also gave his time to the Cocheco chapter of the American Diabetes Association, and was named an honorary commander of Pease Air Force Base
In 1979 he was named Dover Citizen of the Year, an honor of which he was very proud.
Family was everything to Jim. He married Frances T. White in 1958, and they remained happily married for 61 years. Jim and Fran had four children and eventually, nine grandchildren.
Beyond his professional and civic accomplishments, Jim was known as a good friend - kind, loyal, funny, and outgoing. He loved being around people - the more the better. He loved to learn new things, and read newspapers avidly every day of his life, starting when he was a child. He was a great traveler, and visited close to 20 countries, but America was always his favorite.
When he was young, he vowed to see all 50 states, a goal he achieved when he visited Alaska about 20 years ago.
He is also famous, at least in his family, for having hit a hole-in-one on the day the astronauts first walked on the moon.
He is survived by his wife Frances, of Dover; his daughter Jamie Kageleiry of Oak Bluffs, Mass.; his son Chad and wife Sheila Kageleiry; son Paul and wife Rosalyn; son John and wife Lin, all of Dover; his grandchildren Andrew (and wife Megan), Christopher, Ian, Hallie, Caroline, Thea, James, Mya, and Desmond; his brothers Peter, Harry, and Greg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A wake will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tasker Funeral home at 621 Central Ave., Dover. A funeral service will be held at the Greek Church of the Annunciation, 93 Locust St., Dover, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the cemetery fund of the Greek Orthodox Church of Dover, or a .
Published in Fosters from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019