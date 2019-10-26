|
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - James Mead Fury, 85, of St. Petersburg, Florida and Lyman, Maine, where he spent his summers, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was born on May 15, 1934 in Gilmore, West Virginia, to William and Lenora (Louden) Fury.
James served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1962 during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal.
Prior to his retirement in 1996, James was employed in transportation as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
He was a life member of the Frank E. Booma Post #6, American Legion in Portsmouth, N.H.; member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #97 in Portsmouth, N.H.; member of the ; AMVETS, and the Loyal Order of Eagles in St Petersburg, Fla.
James enjoyed cruises and loved traveling around to many casinos.
He was predeceased by four brothers and one sister.
Besides the love of his life, JoAnn Miller, of 44 years, survivors include his children, Tina Beaudoin (Paul) of North Berwick, Maine, James M. Fury II (Margaret) of Eliot, Maine, Kimberly Fury of Kittery, Maine, Nancy Cote of Dover, N.H., Andrew Fury of Portsmouth, N.H., Debra Wolusky (John) of Rochester, N.H., Kathy Wood (Herb) of Dover, N.H., Lynda Lydon (John) of Rochester, N.H., Tammy Carroll (James) of Lebanon, Maine, and Troy Miller (Jennifer McFarlane) of Littleton, Colo.; 21 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald Fury of Clarksburg, W. Va and Richard Fury of North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with American Legion services at 4:45 p.m. and Elk's at 5 p.m., on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H., where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Interment with military honors will immediately follow the funeral in the Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019