|
|
NEWFIELDS, N.H. / DELAND, Fla. - James Patrick Daley Jr. of Newfields, N.H. and DeLand, Fla. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. He was 72.
Jim was born in Bangor, Maine on Nov. 12, 1946, to Virginia (Goodrich) (Daley) Fearns and James Patrick Daley Sr. Jim grew up in Newfields and loved his hometown so very much. His many stories of being the paperboy in town, of attending the small elementary school, and of learning the history about his town over the years, were stories he loved to share.
After graduating from Exeter High School in 1965, Jim went to Portsmouth Technical School to advance his mechanical knowledge. Uncle Sam dropped him a little note during the Vietnam War era and he did his six years of service to his country with the Air National Guard, 157th Refueling Squardron, at Pease Air Force Base as an engine mechanic.
Throughout his life, Jim showed his love for his hometown by being the Pony League baseball coach, the Minor League coach, and the Little League coach. He also served on the Water Department and on the Planning Board.
Working in transportation was one of Jim's passions. He held many jobs over time from being a mechanic at Buddy Priest's garage in Newmarket to being a mechanic at Al's Automotive in Exeter. Then he took a sidestep and became a truck driver for New England Homes in Portsmouth and later, Dearborn's Motor Express in Exeter.
When the entrepreneurial bug bit him at age 40, it bit hard. In a few short years Jim had built several companies including S&J Transportation, S&J Leasing, and co-founded Profit Tools all of Lee, N.H.. He was always more than willing to share his business knowledge and to give encouragement to those he met.
He had several hobbies. Collecting antique tractors and showing them in the local holiday parades in Newfields and Lee brought him great pride. His greatest pride came from his love of stockcar racing and all things NASCAR. He sponsored teams and raced at the local tracks, Lee USA Speedway and Star Speedway. At one time he was also a Tech Inspector at the tracks. His cars won many races and championships, but he always said that the best thing about the racing world was not the wins but the people associated with racing. This love of the sport also brought him to Florida where he sponsored teams, raced, and grew more strong friendships.
Jim was a generous, hard-working, charismatic man, who will be missed by many. Immediate survivors include his wife of 51 years, Stephany (Towle) Daley; his two sons and their wives, James Patrick Daley III and his wife, Elizabeth O'Brien, of Kingston, N.H., his son, Aaron Joseph Daley and his wife, Angela Marino Daley, of Lawndale Calif.; and his grandson, Ryan Marino Daley, who brought such joy to his heart and smiles to his face. We can't forget his beloved Scottish Terriers, Jack, Abby, and Kayla.
Jim is also survived by his sister, Edith (Daley) Pickance and her husband, Lester, of Lady Lake, Fla.; and his brother, Michael J. Daley and his wife, Rose, of Epping N.H.; his two brothers-in-law, William J. Towle of Lebanon Maine; and Samuel A. Towle and his wife, Lynne, of Raymond N.H. Jim is survived by his two brother-in-laws, Lyle Clinansmith of Rochester, N.H. and Larry Edgerly of Newfields, N.H. His family also includes several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his two sisters, Marilyn (Daley) Spencer and Patricia (Daley) (Clinansmith) Edgerly.
The family would like to thank friends and family in New England and Florida, who helped us on his journey; the great medical team at Mass General Hospital, the Rockingham Visiting Nurses and Hospice, and Senior Helpers.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. in Newfields Cemetery, Route 108, Newfields with Rev. Gail Kindberg officiating.
Flowers are welcomed or donations to a may be made. But to truly honor Jim's memory, please consider "paying it forward" with a good deed.
Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019