James R. Ford


1954 - 2020
James R. Ford Obituary
GONIC - James R. Ford, 65, of Gonic, died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover. Jim was born in Concord on August 19, 1954, the son of the late James and Victoria (Reid) Ford.

He graduated from Merrimack Valley High School in Penacook in 1972 and attended the University of New Hampshire. For the past 20 years, Jim worked in the textile industry with Cramer Fabrics.

Jim was a lifelong resident of New Hampshire who relished the four seasons, hiking, canoeing, skiing, or just rambling around the state. Jim will be best remembered for his dry wit and dedication to knowledge and science.

He is survived by his sister, Laurel Ford of Concord, N.H., cousins and many friends.

SERVICES: A private celebration will be planned in the summer. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. To view Jim's Online Tribute, read more about his life, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020
