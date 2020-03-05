|
DURHAM - James "Jim" Thomas Gard, 75, of 19 Tall Pines Road, died peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 surrounded by his cherished and loving family. Jim was born on April 6, 1944 in Laconia, N.H., the son of Gerald I and Verna (Watson) Gard.
Jim graduated from Laconia High School in the class of 1962 and Babson College in 1966 with a degree in Accounting. He had a distinguished and tremendously successful career as a Corporate Executive.
Wherever he went Jim made many special friends and kept them close his entire life. He relished the success of those he guided and mentored and was always there to enthusiastically encourage his family and friends in whatever endeavors they chose. His impact on shaping the careers, futures and sober lifestyles of many will be celebrated forever. Jim was known as a "character" and thought that was an appropriate title. He was a proud N.H. native who savored a good lobster roll and hated wearing socks, even as he sat at Foxboro Stadium in December cheering on his favorite NE Patriots. He loved his family dearly including his "little people in animal suits" who came to live with him, and they were plentiful! He could usually be found puttering around his yard where he mastered the art of a green lawn and relished in the yield of his vegetable garden proving to be a true "bean counter" keeping detailed records year to year.
Jim is survived by his wife and best friend of 35 years, Pat (Ridlon) Gard; his brother William Watson Gard of Meredith, N.H.; his daughter Carrie Gard Winter and husband Mike Winter of Venice, Fla.; his daughter Amy Gard Green and husband Jamie of Rye Beach, N.H.; and a son Michael Ridlon-Gard of North Berwick, Maine. He was an adoring Jampa to four grandchildren; Deborra Wilson (Deborra-rorialis), Madeleine Green (Georgette Greenington), Shea Green (Tonto), and Sylvie Green (Puppy).
He was predeceased by his parents, a son James R. Gard (Jimmy) and a brother, Jerry Gard.
SERVICES: A celebration of Jim's life will be held at his beloved Gerbil Jim Camp on Lake Winnisquam, 82 Blackbrook Rd., Meredith, N.H., on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 12 p.m., with all friends and relatives welcome.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to the NHSPCA, Stratham, N.H. Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service, Lee, NH. To sign the guestbook please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020