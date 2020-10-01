1/1
James Webb
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEBANON, Maine - James "Jeff" Webb, 48, of Center Road, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. He was born November 19, 1971 in Rochester, N.H., the son of James Webb and Sharon (Balch) Roberts.

Jeff has lived in this area all of his life and had enjoyed summers in the south with his Dad and his family. He was a graduate of Spaulding High School, Class of 1990. Jeff worked at the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard as a general foreman.

He enjoyed sports, being a fixer upper and traveling. Jeff had a unique dry wit with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to spend time with his family and friends and was highly respected by his co-workers because he was a hard worker. Jeff was a member of the Rochester Lodge of Elks #1393 and the Club Victoire.

Members of his family include his son, Alec Webb of Rochester; his parents, James (Jean) Webb of Anderson, S.C..; Sharon Roberts of Barrington, N.H.; fianceé, Christen Couch of Lebanon, Maine; brother, David Drew of Rochester, N.H.; niece, Mia Maxwell; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Shari Drew.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Saturday, from 1-4 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. A memorial service will be Sunday, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are requested by the family.

If desired donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Memorial service
03:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
September 30, 2020
I remember Jeff from high school. He had a kind smile and was well liked by his classmates. He will be missed at the next class reunion for sure. My thoughts and well wishes go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.
Patricia Hocter
Classmate
September 30, 2020
I still find it difficult to believe that Jeff has passed. My heart and prayers go out to his whole family.
Louise Fournier
Friend
September 30, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Jeffs passing, he was a Beautiful soul. He will always be remembered in our hearts.
Jeffrey Gerry
Friend
September 30, 2020
His smile, giggle, and how happy he was living his best life is what I’ll remember! You will be sorely missed my friend! Your memories live on in each person who’s life you touched... which were many by the way. We are truly saddened and send our condolences to Alec, his family, and Christen during this extremely difficult time. Rest In Peace Jeff.
Laurie & Alan Belliveau
Friend
September 30, 2020
Christen, we were so sorry to hear of Jeff's passing. I know how much he meant to so many friends and family. He was loved by so many for so many reasons. We will always be here for you. Love you, Mike and Donna Tarmey❤
Mike and Donna Tarmey
Friend
September 30, 2020
I’m very sorry to hear about Jeff’s passing, he was a pleasant person to be around and will be missed, my prayers are with you Christin and his family.
Patrick Emerson
Classmate
September 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jeff's passing. I always thought the world of him. He was such a great kid. Such a sad loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time
Susan Beem Gerber
Friend
September 30, 2020
So very sorry for your loss ! Your in our thoughts and prayers !
Tom and Darlene Leighton
Friend
September 30, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Christen, Alec and your families for your loss..
We are so grateful to have been blessed with Jeff's friendship. Thank you for your contagious laughter, that amazing smile that lit up a room and the wonderful memories of times spent together. You will be greatly missed my friend, until we meet again, may your soul rest in Peace. We love you!
Ninnie & Jodi Cook
September 30, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Couch
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved