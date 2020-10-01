LEBANON, Maine - James "Jeff" Webb, 48, of Center Road, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. He was born November 19, 1971 in Rochester, N.H., the son of James Webb and Sharon (Balch) Roberts.
Jeff has lived in this area all of his life and had enjoyed summers in the south with his Dad and his family. He was a graduate of Spaulding High School, Class of 1990. Jeff worked at the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard as a general foreman.
He enjoyed sports, being a fixer upper and traveling. Jeff had a unique dry wit with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to spend time with his family and friends and was highly respected by his co-workers because he was a hard worker. Jeff was a member of the Rochester Lodge of Elks #1393 and the Club Victoire.
Members of his family include his son, Alec Webb of Rochester; his parents, James (Jean) Webb of Anderson, S.C..; Sharon Roberts of Barrington, N.H.; fianceé, Christen Couch of Lebanon, Maine; brother, David Drew of Rochester, N.H.; niece, Mia Maxwell; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Shari Drew.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Saturday, from 1-4 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. A memorial service will be Sunday, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are requested by the family.
If desired donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
.