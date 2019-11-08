|
SOMERSWORTH - Jan A. Presby, 65, of Somersworth, passed away peacefully in the arms of the lord and her family by her side on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She married Raymond W. Presby in 1975 who preceded her in death in 2014.
Jan had a passion for life, family and friends, and she cherished her longtime cat/companion Sam. She enjoyed the beach, candlepin bowling, gardening, fall yardwork. She worked for Sumner Printing for many years.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Heather Aubin, her husband Bill and grandson Jacob Aubin from Rochester; leaving behind in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Wentworth Hospice and Hyder House Hospice.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019