ELIOT, Maine - Jane Catherine (Kotsonis) Murphy, age 61, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 surrounded by her family, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital following a sudden decline in her health from lung cancer. She was born March 2, 1958 to L. Ruth (Chisholm) and Harry Kotsonis.
Upon graduating from Portsmouth High school, Jane met and married the love of her life, Gerard. She followed his Navy career that took them to South Carolina and Connecticut, returning home to the Portsmouth area to live and raise their family. She had worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and later worked for the US Postal Service.
Jane loved family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed jaunts with friends and family, particularly camping and driving through the White Mountains. Special times for her were weekends and family vacations at the cottage on Merrymeeting Lake. She had a real soft spot for animals, especially her dogs, Tippy and Smudge and her cat, Shadow.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Gerard Murphy of Eliot, Maine; two children, Christina Wadleigh (Joe) of Rochester and Daniel Murphy (Cora) of Somersworth, N.H.; three siblings, David Kotsonis (Nancy) of Greenland, Robert Kotsonis (Nancy) of Greenland, John Kotsonis (Marianne) of Kennebunk; as well as five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home-Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A private funeral service will take place in Central Cemetery in Rye.
In-lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 166 S. River Rd., #210, Bedford, NH 03110 in honor of Jane's mother, L. Ruth Kotsonis. Please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com for directions or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019