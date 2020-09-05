ROCHESTER - Jane Earline Chasse, 94, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving, caring family on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home. Born August 26, 1926, in Rochester, N.H. to Arthur and Doris Nadeau.
Jane married Lionel Chasse on September 5, 1949. They raised four children in their home in Somersworth, N.H. Over the years she held various positions. She worked as a telephone switchboard operator for 10 years; owned and operated a family business, Tri-City Beef & Pork, for many years; and retired as a Toll Booth Operator for the State of N.H.
Jane is remembered for her sense of humor, beautiful smile, and cheerful laugh. She treasured time with her family and friends. She enjoyed dancing, bingo, family gatherings and barbeques, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, eating out, tent and motorhome camping, traveling with family to Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Walt Disney World. Her French-Canadian pork pies were always enjoyed at Christmastime. Jane loved and adored her grandchildren who always included her in their lives.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Doris (Ward) Nadeau; her husband, Lionel; her son, Gerard; her grandson Jeffrey Chasse; and her sister Vivian Cartier.
Surviving are her children: loving son Jean Chasse (Adelia) and loving daughter Janet Chasse Prevatt (partner Joe), estranged daughter Elaine Gosselin; 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; her godchild, Linda Cartier Girouard; sister, Cynthia Carpenter; and a host of extended family and friends. Jane will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Grondin & Son Funeral Home in Rochester, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, Rochester, N.H. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Brock Street, Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
.