1/1
Jane Earline Chasse
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER - Jane Earline Chasse, 94, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving, caring family on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home. Born August 26, 1926, in Rochester, N.H. to Arthur and Doris Nadeau.

Jane married Lionel Chasse on September 5, 1949. They raised four children in their home in Somersworth, N.H. Over the years she held various positions. She worked as a telephone switchboard operator for 10 years; owned and operated a family business, Tri-City Beef & Pork, for many years; and retired as a Toll Booth Operator for the State of N.H.

Jane is remembered for her sense of humor, beautiful smile, and cheerful laugh. She treasured time with her family and friends. She enjoyed dancing, bingo, family gatherings and barbeques, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, eating out, tent and motorhome camping, traveling with family to Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Walt Disney World. Her French-Canadian pork pies were always enjoyed at Christmastime. Jane loved and adored her grandchildren who always included her in their lives.

Jane was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Doris (Ward) Nadeau; her husband, Lionel; her son, Gerard; her grandson Jeffrey Chasse; and her sister Vivian Cartier.

Surviving are her children: loving son Jean Chasse (Adelia) and loving daughter Janet Chasse Prevatt (partner Joe), estranged daughter Elaine Gosselin; 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; her godchild, Linda Cartier Girouard; sister, Cynthia Carpenter; and a host of extended family and friends. Jane will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

SERVICES: Visiting hours are Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Grondin & Son Funeral Home in Rochester, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, Rochester, N.H. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Brock Street, Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603.332.1563
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 4, 2020
Jane, I'll remember you forever as one of the nicest people I ever met. I can still hear that little giggle of yours. My condolences to your family and friends.
Sandy
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved