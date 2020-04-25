|
|
STOUGHTON, Mass. - Jane Wallace Arlin, 83, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020 of Covid19 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, Mass. Jane was born December 2, 1936 in Rochester, N.H., to Ruth Wallace Spinney and Roger Hammond Spinney. In her later years, she moved to Lyman, N.H. and Easton, Mass., to live with her daughters, then entered an assisted living facility, the Arbors of Stoughton, Mass.
Jane married the love of her life, Robert Leslie Arlin, Sr., on June 25, 1960. They were married 48 years.
Jane is survived by three married children, Robert Leslie Arlin, Jr. (Heather Denton Arlin); Jennifer Ruth Montour (Martin Louis Montour); and Elizabeth Wallace Coggan (Miles Jeffrey Coggan). Jane was a devoted and loving mother.
Jane is survived by six grandchildren who were her pride and joy; Sarah Ross, Amanda Bedsole, David Arlin, Caleb Montour, Joshua Montour and Matthew Montour. She also has five great-grandchildren, Gavin Arlin, Carter Ross, Kalani Montour, Amon Montour and Avery Montour. Additionally, Jane is survived by her three siblings, Barry Spinney of Largo, Fla.; Martha Weston of Huaraz, Peru, and David Spinney of Naperville, Ill.
SERVICES: Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service and internment will be announced at a later date. Read the complete obituary at www.southeastfuneralhome.com. For additional information please contact Southeast Funeral and Cremation Services at 93 Center St., Easton, MA 02356.
If one would like to make a memorial donation, it can be made in Jane's memory to the or the Missions Program at True Memorial Baptist Church, 21 Ten Rod Rd., Rochester, NH 03866.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020