BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Janet Carr, 66, of Brooksville, Fla. died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born April 26, 1953 in Lebanon, N.H. daughter of Richard and Rose (Guarino) Lindsay.
She attended Somersworth High School and studied Computer Programming at Franklin Pierce College in Concord, N.H.
She was a former computer programmer at GE of Somersworth, N.H. and owned and operated a computer store in Rochester, N.H. for many years. She moved to Brooksville, Fla. where she has lived till now.
Survived by her husband of five years Richard Rhoads and daughter Wendy White of New York, sisters Maggie Bean of Farmington, N.H., Barbara Smith of Littleton, N.H., and Joyce Lindsay of Ottawa, Canada. Many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her parents, sister Patricia Bean, brother Richard Lindsay, husband Louis Talon and husband Gordon Carr.
SERVICES: A Memorial Mass will be said here in New Hampshire at St. Mary's Church, Lowell St., Rochester on Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m. There will be a small luncheon following in St. Mary's Hall. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Catholic Charities.
Published in Fosters from July 18 to July 21, 2019