|
|
ROCHESTER - Janet Gregoire died On Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the young age of 72, after a long period of declining health. This period of decline was made so much better with the caring staff at the Studley Home and the staff at Colonial Hill.
Janet was born in Dover, N.H. on Dec. 28, 1946 to Charles and Beatrice (Lavoie) Sunderland. She attended Dover Catholic and graduated from Dover High School in 1965.
While she worked in various jobs, she truly loved working in real estate and always spoke fondly of her time working at Re/Max in Dover and Barrington.
She had a love of the beach, laughter, time spent with family and faith in God. She was a long time communicant at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Rochester.
Janet is predeceased by her parents Charles and Beatrice, her sisters Florence Sunderland and Joan (Sunderland) Burnham.
She is survived by son Jerry Gregoire and wife Christine of Rochester, N.H.. and their children Meghan, Ethan, Benjamin, Katherine, and Carolyn; son Christopher and wife Monica of Chelmsford, Mass. and their children Margret and Lillian; and daughter Cindy (Lamie) and husband Jeffrey and their children Emeilia, Claudia and Jack. She is also survived by her close siblings James Sunderland and his wife Linda of Barrington, N.H., Elaine (Sunderland) Thurston and her husband Frank of Dover, N.H., Joyce (Sunderland) Roberts and her husband Wayne (Del) of Florida, and Marian (Sunderland) Johnson and her husband Jay of Fremont. N.H. and special friend and former husband Alfred Gregoire of Gonic, N.H. As well as her beloved 14 nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Grondin and Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St, Rochester, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, located at 189 North Main St, Rochester, N.H. Burial will take place at 2 p.m., in the St. Mary Cemetery in Dover N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Seacoast Cancer Center, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, Dover NH.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
Published in Fosters from July 27 to July 30, 2019