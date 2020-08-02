1/
Janet I. Shiely
EXETER - Janet I. Shiely, 90, was reunited with Nick, her beloved husband of 60 years, and her beloved mother-in-law, Margaret on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Janet lived in Scotia, N.Y. most of her life before moving to Exeter, N.H. to live with her daughter, Peg Moriarty. Janet loved reading, doll collecting and her rose and daylily gardens. She had an affinity for animals especially Springer Spaniels and her little dogs, Lucy and Sadie Mae. She was a caring woman who loved her family and took great delight in the littlest ones. She did everything for her children including going back to work when they were still young so that she and Nick could provide for them. Thanksgiving was her holiday and boy could she whip up an apple pie or a batch of potato salad! She was kind, thoughtful and always willing to help others in need. She leaves a void in the hearts of all those who loved her.

Janet is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Maurice) Moriarty, Barbara (Attilio) Pannone of Medway, Mass., Theresa (James) Varsoke of Jonesville, N.Y., Mary O'Connor of Saratoga, N.Y., Kathleen (Randy) Giaquinto of Corinth, N.Y., and Christine (Lindylou Davis) Shiely of Niskayuna, N.Y. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: In accordance with Janet's wishes, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Thomas More, 6 Madbury Road, Durham, N.H. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Funeral Mass will also be broadcast live on the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.

A private graveside service will be held at a later time at Park Cemetery, Scotia, N.Y. where Janet will be laid to rest with her husband, Nick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Sharing written remembrances during this time would be appreciated in helping Janet's family celebrate her life. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, Newmarket, N.H. is assisting the family.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
broadcast live
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Thomas More
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
