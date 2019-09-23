Home

Janet Labrecque
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
North Main Street
Rochester, NH
Janet Labrecque


1928 - 2019
Janet Labrecque Obituary
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Janet Labrecque, 90, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H. after a period of failing health.

She was born Dec. 25, 1928 in Rochester the daughter of the late John and Victoria (Beaudoin) Boivin. She was a lifelong resident of Rochester having graduated Spaulding High School, Class of 1947. Janet was a graduate of Notre Dame College, School of Nursing in Manchester, N.H. and worked at Frisbie Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse for many years. She also did private duty nursing. She was owner and landlord for many rental properties in the area and did all of the repairs herself. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends and spending time at the lake. Janet especially enjoyed traveling with her husband, daughter and sisters.

The widow of Robert Labrecque who died Jan. 20, 2019, she is survived by her daughter, Nancy Labrecque of Rochester, sister, Corinne Turcotte, Godchildren, Karen Keefe and Wanda Chase; and as Jan referred to as Nancy's "other brothers and sisters," Tammy Brooks, Shaun White, Kevin White, Sharman Lyons and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister, Rita Lagasse.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday Sept. 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, North Main Street, Rochester, N.H. with Fr. Paul Gousse as celebrant.

Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Brock Street, Rochester, N.H.

If desired, donations in her memory may be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019
