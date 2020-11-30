1/1
Janet May Wade
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Janet May Wade, 92, was called to her rest and the glory of the Resurrection promised by the Lord, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at Mount Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Manchester, N.H.

Janet was a devoted and loving wife to Thayer, her five children, 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She touched the lives of all who knew her with a heart of great optimism and compassion, and an enthusiasm and happiness for life that made their lives richer, fuller, and more joyful.

Janet was predeceased by her husband, Thayer D. Wade. Her surviving siblings include Martha Clark and Nancy Penney, both of Manchester, N.H.

Janet leaves her five children and their families: son Steven and wife Patti; son Briand (his wife Rhonda passing away in 2004); daughter Margaret; son Peter and wife Lisa; son Geoffrey and wife Margaret. Janet was blessed with 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 189 N. Main St., Rochester, N.H.To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
