1/
Janet Rae Friend
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER - Janet Rae (Wheaton) Friend, 91, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was a resident at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, N.H.

There was no greater Patriots or Red Sox fan. Janet enjoyed reading and found treasures in the little things in life. She was born in Canisteo, N.Y., and lived her adult life in Rochester, N.H. with her then husband Robert Friend.

She was loving mother to her three children; Alan Friend, Teri (Friend) Schlemmer, and Karen Friend, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and nine furry grand pets. She is survived by her sister, Joan Petric of Alfred, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Alberta Wheaton and her brother, Robert Wheaton.

SERVICES: A private family ceremony is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Riverside Rest Home, 276 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 28, 2020
You are and will be dearly missed.
Karen Friend
Family
August 28, 2020
Teri Schlemmer
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved