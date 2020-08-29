DOVER - Janet Rae (Wheaton) Friend, 91, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was a resident at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, N.H.
There was no greater Patriots or Red Sox fan. Janet enjoyed reading and found treasures in the little things in life. She was born in Canisteo, N.Y., and lived her adult life in Rochester, N.H. with her then husband Robert Friend.
She was loving mother to her three children; Alan Friend, Teri (Friend) Schlemmer, and Karen Friend, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and nine furry grand pets. She is survived by her sister, Joan Petric of Alfred, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Alberta Wheaton and her brother, Robert Wheaton.
SERVICES: A private family ceremony is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Riverside Rest Home, 276 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
