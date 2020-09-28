DOVER, N.H. – Janet Tibbetts, 85, of Rochester, passed peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Riverside Rest Home.
Janet was born in Eliot, Maine, Oct. 6, 1934, she lived most of her life in the area.
She is survived by her brother John and his wife Janet Emery of Maine; two sons, David and his wife Karen Tibbetts of Lee, N.H., and his brother Bruce Tibbetts of Rochester, N.H.
She was predeceased by her husband, Clyde Tibbetts.
Condolences for Janet and her family can be left at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
