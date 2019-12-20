|
|
NOTTINGHAM - Janice Lorraine (Boucher) Michaud, 79, of Nottingham, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Manchester, N.H. She was born October 30, 1940, daughter of Joseph and Edna (Patenaude) Boucher in Pomfret, Conn.
At seventeen, she met her true love. They married in December 1957; best friends for over 62 years.
Their first residence was in Tennessee, followed by Woonsocket, R.I., Portsmouth and Dover, N.H. Joe and Jan raised their children in Northwood, N.H., and moved to Nottingham in 2015. Jan especially loved her faith, family and friends of which she stayed close down through the years. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, Olive Garden, shopping, high-heeled shoes, traveling, as well as casinos in Las Vegas and Oxford, Maine.
She worked for Clarostat, Globe Manufacturing, then changed to nursing at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and retired from Concord Hospital. She was active in the church women's club, choir, and long-time member of Saint Joseph's Parish in Northwood, N.H.
Surviving family members include a daughter, Teresa (Michaud) Bascom, with husband Michael and son, Joseph M. Michaud and wife, Robin Marouthis; five grandchildren, JoAnna Arendarczyk, Sarah Hussey, Joseph Shane, Gabrielle and Demetrious Michaud; four great-grandchildren, Jordan, TJ and Ezekiel Arendarczyk and Jonathan Hussey; two sisters, Irene Allen and Jeanette Preston.
She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Boucher and sisters, Cecile Bobbie Melvata and Doris (Pelland) Paul.
SERVICES: A funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 23, at 10 a.m., at Saint Joseph's Parish, 844 First NH Turnpike, Northwood, N.H.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105; Nottingham Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 1111, Nottingham, NH 03290 and Rockingham VNA, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019