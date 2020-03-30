|
ROCHESTER - Janis Swanson went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Janis was born on Aug. 30, 1931 in Detroit, Mich. She graduated from River Rouge High School, in River Rouge, Mich. in 1949. She received her Bachelor and Master of Science in Education degrees from Wayne State University in 1956 and 1957 respectively.
Janis married Roy Swanson on June 28, 1957. She was a dedicated pastor's wife for her husband's 50 years of ministry. During those years, she enjoyed working with the children and playing the organ and piano. Janis was also a preschool and elementary school teacher for various private and public schools.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roy Swanson and her children, Kristen McKenna of Beverly, Mass., Wendy Mattson of Strafford, N.H., and Eric Swanson and his wife, Julie of Van, Texas. Janis is also survived by ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Janis lived her life to help others. She loved her family and took every opportunity to be with them; she loved attending events her grandchildren participated in. Some of her other favorite activities include teaching, working with children, and being "Mrs. Coach," enthusiastically supporting and encouraging her husband's volleyball teams.
Janis loved to knit. She knit hats, sweaters and blankets for Knit for Kids, a division of World Vision. She also greatly enjoyed baking (often for others), reading, bird watching and taking care of her African violets and other houseplants. Janis especially enjoyed going camping with her family, whale watching, and her granddaughter's dog, Jamie.
There will be a private family burial service at the Durham Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020