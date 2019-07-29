|
DOVER - Jayne Eileen Moorehouse Cameron, 60, of Dover, N.H. died at her home on Monday, July 8, 2019 following a period of failing health.
She was born in Rochester, N.H. on Sept. 16, 1958, the daughter of Joseph E. and Elizabeth (Hatch) Moorehouse. Jayne attended St. Thomas Aquinas HS, received an Associate of Science from Endicott College (1979), a BA from Marymount College (1991) and was Owner/Talent Acquisition Manager for InterSoft Technology in Dover, N.H. for much of her career.
Jayne is survived by two sisters, Susan Dodge (Charles Dodge, deceased) and Marie Epply (J. Walter Epply); her nieces and nephews, Bill Moorehouse, Shannon Babineau (John Babineau), C.J. Dodge, Caleigh Milton (Brandon Milton), JW Epply; four grandnieces and one grandnephew.
SERVICES: Jayne will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Somersworth, N.H., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 1 p.m.
To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net .
