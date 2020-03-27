Home

Jayson A. Edgerly


1981 - 2020
Jayson A. Edgerly Obituary
NEWMARKET - Jayson A. Edgerly, 38, of Exeter Road, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born November 22, 1981; the son of Richard and the late Penny (Wildes) Edgerly.

Survivors include his father, Richard Edgerly and his partner Joanie of Newmarket; his maternal grandmother, Loretta (Young) Edgerly of Lee; his children, Isa, Aria, and Owen and their mother, Krissy; his brother, Richard "Buzzy" Edgerly and his wife Robyn of Newmarket and their children, Hannah, Emma, and Kaie-Lee.

SERVICES: Due to COVID-19 concerns, a small private gathering was held at the funeral home, there will be a memorial at a later date. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020
