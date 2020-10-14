My Aunt Jean would come visit her sister, my Mum Donna Flanagan, when she could on Sunday’s. Mum really enjoyed that. Sometimes Uncle Bill would come to. I loved to sit w/them @ the table & have Tea. It was very entertaining when her daughters Janis & JJ & her other sister Carol & her daughter Jeri would all come over. We would laugh to the point our belly’s hurt. So many wonderful memories. Aunt Jean you are now @ peace, fly high w/the Angels. Rest peacefully w/Bub & Mum. Love you ❤

Kathy Flanagan

