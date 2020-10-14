1/
Jean Johnstone
1936 - 2020
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Jean Johnstone, 84, of Lynn Lane passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Carriage Hill Assisted Living after a period of failing health.

To view the complete obituary and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
October 13, 2020
My Aunt Jean would come visit her sister, my Mum Donna Flanagan, when she could on Sunday’s. Mum really enjoyed that. Sometimes Uncle Bill would come to. I loved to sit w/them @ the table & have Tea. It was very entertaining when her daughters Janis & JJ & her other sister Carol & her daughter Jeri would all come over. We would laugh to the point our belly’s hurt. So many wonderful memories. Aunt Jean you are now @ peace, fly high w/the Angels. Rest peacefully w/Bub & Mum. Love you ❤
Kathy Flanagan
Family
