Autumn Green Funeral Home
47 Oak Street
Alfred, ME 04002
(207) 459-7110
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
47 Oak Street
Alfred, ME 04002
Jean M. Davis Obituary
SANFORD, Maine - Jean M. Davis, age 78, died on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was born in Allentown, Penn. to Helen and Edward Reckus and was one of four children.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James, her parents, and her brother, Edward. She is survived by her two children, Michael and Michelle, two of her siblings, Patricia and William, and her two grandchildren.

Jean appreciated and pleasantly remembered her time working at Huntington Commons caring for others. Later in life, helping others as an Avon representative brought her great joy. Jean will be fondly remembered by her church, her community, family and friends.

SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred, Maine.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019
