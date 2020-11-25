DOVER - Jeanne E. (Trudel) Robidas passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Langdon Place. Jeanne was born on March 21, 1933 to Lillian and Louis Trudel.



Jeanne is survived by her sister Helen (Trudel) Raney, her children, Diane Thompson and husband Daniel Thompson of Portsmouth, Claire Robidas-Adams and her husband John Robidas-Adams of Dover, her son Paul Robidas and his wife Linda Robidas of Somersworth, her daughter Pat Breton and her husband Kevin Breton of Somersworth. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kristopher Robidas-Adams, Saravuth Neou, Adam Thompson, Abigail Ouellette, Connor Breton, Chloe Robidas, and her niece Darlene Frye. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, George Robidas, her son Daniel Robidas, and two grandchildren, Julie Thompson, and Alex Robidas.



Jeanne was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Family was important to her and she enjoyed being involved in the activities of her children and grandchildren. She was a loving, caring person who was first in line to help anyone in need. After retiring from working at Riverside Rest Home, she became an avid crafter and enjoyed making crafts for her family. Jeanne and George enjoyed making friends and getting involved in activities at the South Berwick Senior Center.



SERVICES: Due to Covid 19, there will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service at Mt. Calvarie Cemetery in Somersworth on Saturday, November 28, at 10 a.m. All COVID guidelines must be adhered to. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name can be made to the Community Food Pantry at 176 West High St., P.O. Box 228 in Somersworth, NH 03878. Care for the Robidas family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.







Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.