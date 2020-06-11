NEWMARKET - Jeanne Emond, 90, formerly of Newmarket and Northwood, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her son's home in Allenstown. She lived most of her life in Newmarket and resided in Northwood for 30 years. Born May 24, 1930 in Dover, N.H., she was the daughter of Alfred and Yvonne (Gadbois) Lessard.
Jeanne worked at the Macallan Co., in Newmarket, but her most treasured times were spent with her children and grandchildren.
She was a communicant of St. Mary Church in Newmarket.
Jeanne was predeceased by her husband Armand A. Emond, who died in 2017.
Survivors include her children, Dennis Emond, Darlene Knight and her husband Ron, David Emond and his wife Tammy, James Emond, Jeanne Nereson and her husband Leo Dion, Julie French and her husband Tom, Diane Emond, Janet St. Hilaire and her husband Richard, Doreen St. Pierre and Joseph Emond; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Irene Roberge and her husband George and Doris; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 14, from 5-7 p.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Newmarket. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.