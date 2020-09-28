Gail.so sorry to hear of your Mothers passing, she was a wonderful lady and it was a privledge to have her in my life and as a patient neighbor...So many memories on North Main Street and Dover. Her wisdom and non judgmental ways always made me feel loved and for that I will always be grateful and keep the memories close to my heart... Rest in Peace Sweet Lady♥ As I scroll down where it says (Choose a Relationship) there was no way to choose 1...Jeannette was a Neighbor, Friend, Family and Teacher to me...

Carol Battersby

Friend