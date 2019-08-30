Home

Jeannette Gove
Jeannette G. Gove


1931 - 2019
Jeannette G. Gove Obituary
HOUSTON, Texas - Jeannette G. Gove, 88, died at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

Born Aug. 24, 1931 in Rollinsford, N.H., the daughter of Joseph E. and Ida (LaPage) Caouette. She was a graduate of Berwick Academy.

Jeannette is survived by her daughter, Pamela Gove of Houston, Texas; a sister, Aurore Hebert of Dover, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband Richard Fowler "Dick" Gove in 2001; and brothers, Joseph, Omer and Paul Caouette.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 p.m. at St. Mary's Church in Rollinsford, N.H. Burial will be at New Town Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 2019
