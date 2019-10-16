|
|
ROCHESTER - Jeannette (Langelier) Gagne, 92, of Rochester, N.H., passed peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from a brief illness, surrounded by her family. Born January 5, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Bertha (Gagnon) and Arthur Langelier.
She was predeceased by Lucien Gagne, her best friend and husband of 63 years.
Among many of Jeannette's passions, above all she cherished the time she spent with family. She harbored her role as wife, mother, and grandmother, making sure to never waiver as the foundational rock she was for those that loved her. Coming second to family and friends, Jeannette also had a love for reading.
Jeannette leaves five children; Karen, David (and wife Sheila), Stephen, Michelle Nelson (and husband Michael), and Lisa Hansford (and husband Scott). She also had eight grandchildren; Ashley, Kristen, Jenna, Austin, Elise, Carson, Clayton, and Nicole, by whom she was predeceased, along with three great-grandchildren. She leaves two sisters Gloria Roy and Lorraine Couture and two brothers Richard Langelier (and wife Jeanette), Robert Langelier (and wife Elizabeth). She was predeceased by Roland Langelier, her youngest sibling. Jeannette also leaves a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, at Our Lady of The Holy Rosary Church at 10 a.m. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Wells Fargo Advisors, memo field: 529 FBO: William C Martin and mail to: Wells Fargo Advisors, One Harbour Place, Ste 300, Portsmouth, NH 03801. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019