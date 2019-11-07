|
HAMPTON - Jeannette L. Koulalis, 87, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Exeter Hospital. Born in South Berwick, Maine, April 30, 1932, she was the daughter of George and Clara (Jenkins) Nickerson. Her three surviving daughters, April Hopey of Newmarket, Dawn Kliphan of Manchester, Maine and Laurie Jean Campbell of Hampton Falls were by her side.
Jeanette attended the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts.
She painted many window and mirror murals for businesses in the Seacoast area. She retired from her job as librarian for Farmington school district where she used her art skills to paint visual aids to help children learn.
She had a strong love for art, Scrabble, puzzles, reading, and animals, especially her cat, Chakra.
She was predeceased by her husband Nicholas Koulalis, her daughter Kristine Lytle and her son Craig Kliphan.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 12, in the chapel of the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester, N.H., at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cocheco Valley Humane Society. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019