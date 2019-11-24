|
|
DURHAM - Jeannette (Ledoux) Lassonde, of Durham, N.H., passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Mass General Hospital due to complications from heart surgery. She was surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of the late Adelard Ledoux and Alice (MacDonald) Ledoux, she was born on October 26, 1936 in Biddeford, Maine. Jeannette was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, Richard, who was taken from her much too early in 1990.
Jeannette is survived by her six children: Kenneth and his wife Lee, David, Carol Garber and her husband Mark, Linda Pozzi and her husband Bernie, Michael and his wife Laurie, and Cheryl Hewett. Known as "Grammy" to her eight grandchildren: Lindsay Lassonde, Aaron Lassonde, Corinne Derleth, Jessica Garber, Nathaniel Pozzi, Alyssa Lassonde, Adam Lassonde, and Alice Hewett; and "GiGi" to her three great-grandchildren: Elsie O'Neill, Miles O'Neill and Aubrey Lassonde. She is survived by her sister Theresa Dubois of Biddeford, Maine, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and relatives and her beloved cat "Fluffy."
She was a graduate of Biddeford High School class of 1955. Jeannette was a long time resident of Rochester, N.H. and worked at Encore Shoe and General Electric (Somersworth) from where she retired. In 2000 she moved to Durham with her son, David, where she enjoyed the next 19 years.
As a Durham resident, Jeannette loved the University. She worked part-time at Stillings Dining Hall and could be seen at many home hockey games wearing her white UNH jersey and scarf. She was a member of St. Thomas More Parish and was very involved in church activities. Jeannette enjoyed spending time knitting, crocheting, quilting and craft making, all of which were proudly displayed at the annual Church craft fair and in the homes of her family and friends.
Jeannette also had a love for gardening. She was competitive by nature as evidenced by her love of all games (card, board and video). She spent countless hours sitting at her puzzle table, was an avid sports fan and shared her husband's passion for baseball, and in particular, the Red Sox.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd., Lee, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m., at St. Thomas More Parish, 6 Madbury Rd., Durham, N.H. with burial following at Mount Calvaire Cemetery, Maple Street, Somersworth. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019