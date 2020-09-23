DOVER - Jeannette Marie (Gagnon) Dumont, 88, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Dover, N.H., on April 28, 1932 to Aurore (Vallee) Gagnon and Andre "Pete" Gagnon.
Jeannette graduated from Dover High School, married Norbert (Nobby) Dumont April 26, 1954 and together raised five children. She owned and operated a beauty salon before retiring in 2005.
Jeannette is survived by her husband and children: Ron Dumont and wife Sherry in California, Diane Dupuis and husband Jim in Florida, Russ Dumont and wife Debbie in Florida, and Terri Dumont and husband Mike Gillespie in South Dakota. Her daughter Sue passed away in 2001 from complications due to diabetes. Her grandchildren are Nicholas Dumont, Kyle Dumont, Cara (Alex) Beyer, Rachel (Michael) Jensen, Catie (Chris) Gunter, and Lindsay (Evan) Townes. She also experienced the joy of six great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother Andre Gagnon. Her predeceased siblings are Sister Helen Gagnon (Sisters of the Presentation), Rose Hopkins, Andrea Houde, Robert Gagnon, and Irene Gagnon.
As a lifelong resident of Dover and Somersworth, she touched the lives of many in the area. She always provided support and help to people in her life. Her devout faith and caring for others were the center of her life. She was a parishioner of St Martin / St Ignatius, participating in many church activities, and donating herself generously to many religious interests.
With people in her family, she traveled to many places including Florida, South Dakota, California, Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, and France. She and her husband enjoyed an extended visit of several months earlier this year as "snowbirds" in Florida.
She was a member of several groups including the Mother Rivière Association, Red Hat Club, South Berwick Senior Center, TOPs Dover Chapter, The Works in Somersworth, and a number of informal religious groups. She and husband Nobby were longtime participants in Square Dancing with groups including Silver Squares, Jesters, and Silhouettes. Her hobbies included swimming, knitting, sewing, playing cards, and get-togethers with family and friends.
Her love, kindness, and caring has touched the lives of many, and her spirit lives on through us.
The family would like to thank the amazing team of care givers over the last few months.
SERVICES: There will be a private family service, with internment to follow. The public may view a live stream of Jeannette's service by following the link, https://www.stignatius-stmary.org/
, and clicking the "Join Us" picture at 10 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome a donation to the American Heart Association http://donatenow.heart.org/
or the American Diabetes Foundation, http://www.diabetes.org/diabetes/donation
. Care of the Dumont Family has been entrusted to the Bernier/J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.