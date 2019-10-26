|
|
BELLEVIEW, Fla. - Jeffrey Allen Sherwood, 63, of Belleview, Fla., passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Jeff was born in Winchester, Indiana and moved to New Hampshire in 1980.
He was a retired CNC machinist and enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his mother Patricia Sherwood of Belleview, Fla.; two sons David McKenzie and Cody Sherwood; one daughter Karlie Sherwood all of Somersworth, New Hampshire. He is also survived by three grandchildren Shaylen, Shila and Malaki; three sisters Pauletta, Georgia, Karen; and one brother Ozro III, all of Florida.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father Rev. Ozro P. Sherwood Jr.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life service for Jeff will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 Silver Springs Blvd., on Sat, October 26, at 2 p.m. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL. 352-629-7171.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019