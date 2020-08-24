1951 to 2020
ROCHESTER - Jeffrey Pease Taylor, age 69 years, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital (Dover, N.H.) of complications from metastatic melanoma. Jeff was the beloved husband of Catherine (Twomey) Taylor of Rochester, N.H. and Chatham, Mass.
Jeff was born at Hartford Hospital (Conn.) to Saunda (Pease) Taylor and Harlan Taylor. He was raised in Manchester, Conn., but spent many a happy vacation at his grandparents' farm, Moraka Stock Farm, in Rochester, N.H.
Jeff attended Northeastern University, graduating in 1974 and majoring in civil engineering. After college, Jeff returned to his beloved family farm and trained and raced Standardbred horses around many of the New England harness racing tracks.
In the mid 1970s, Jeff started his own construction company, Moraka Construction. Jeff and Cathy were married in 1977 and purchased the family farm in Rochester, where Cathy taught school and Jeff ran his construction business. Jeff served as General Manager of The Rochester Fair for several years and also served as President of the Board of The Homemakers of Strafford County. He transitioned to the role of Chief Operating Officer of Eastern Propane Gas & Oil, Inc. in Rochester, N.H. He served on both regional and national propane gas boards and retired from the industry in 2015.
Jeff and Cathy are the proud parents of Emily Chase Taylor (Hanover, N.H.) and Willis Pease Taylor, who predeceased Jeff in 2016. Jeff was always involved in his children's activities – most notably, Berwick Academy (Trustee) and Chatham (Mass.) Yacht Club. He was a devoted and proud father and husband, always supporting Cathy's volunteer activities as well, in every way. He never hesitated to get out his tools and help someone or organization in need. In 2006, Jeff built a home for his parents, Hal and Saunda Taylor, on the family property in Rochester; and in 2019, he renovated a Hanover, N.H. home for his daughter, Emily, and her family.
Jeff loved to build and repair things himself. He rebuilt a 1946 Willys CJ2A and also a 1974 BMW 2002Tii. He made many good friends through his hobbies.
Jeff and Cathy purchased a vacation home in Chatham, Mass. in 1994 and it was there that they spent many weekends and summers with their family on the beautiful waters of Pleasant Bay. Their "Cape House" was a source of pride and joy.
Jeff leaves behind his wife of nearly 44 years, Cathy Taylor, as well as a sister Judy Taylor (Manchester, Conn.) and his daughter, Emily Taylor (Hanover, N.H.), her husband, Justin Assad, and their two girls, Henley and Meris Assad. Jeff loved the role of "Baba." Additionally, Jeff leaves behind his niece, Jennifer Dennison, and her family of Westport, Conn., as well as a sister-in-law, Marilyn T. Smith of Fairfax, Va.
Jeff's family would like to thank the talented and dedicated medical staff at Wentworth Douglass Hospital for their exceptional care and kindnesses over the course of Jeff's short illness and hospice care.
Jeff was the consummate gentleman. He was thoughtful, sweet, kind, patient, and a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, husband and friend. He will be sorely missed by his heartbroken family and friends.
Memorial services will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.
