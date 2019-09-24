|
STRAFFORD - Jeffrey R. St. Laurent, 49, of Strafford, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1969, in Dover, N.H. He was the son of the late Gail P. Bartlett (Murray) and the late Richard R. St. Laurent.
Jeff's passions were fishing, hunting, watching all sports, but he especially loved spending time with his family, friends, and his dog, Zeke.
He will forever be remembered by his sister, Denise M. Doyon, of Strafford, N.H.; and his nephews, Jacob S. Doyon, of Portsmouth, N.H., and Darren J. Doyon, of Rochester, N.H. He will also be greatly missed by countless friends and family.
SERVICES: Family and friends may attend a calling hour at 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the American Legion, 94 Eastern Ave., Rochester, NH 03867.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019