Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
American Legion
94 Eastern Ave.
Rochester, NH
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion
94 Eastern Ave.
Rochester, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Laurent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey R. St. Laurent


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey R. St. Laurent Obituary
STRAFFORD - Jeffrey R. St. Laurent, 49, of Strafford, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1969, in Dover, N.H. He was the son of the late Gail P. Bartlett (Murray) and the late Richard R. St. Laurent.

Jeff's passions were fishing, hunting, watching all sports, but he especially loved spending time with his family, friends, and his dog, Zeke.

He will forever be remembered by his sister, Denise M. Doyon, of Strafford, N.H.; and his nephews, Jacob S. Doyon, of Portsmouth, N.H., and Darren J. Doyon, of Rochester, N.H. He will also be greatly missed by countless friends and family.

SERVICES: Family and friends may attend a calling hour at 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the American Legion, 94 Eastern Ave., Rochester, NH 03867.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.