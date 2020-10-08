1/
Jennie E. Flayhan
1934 - 2020
WILSONVILLE, Ore. - Jennie E. Flayhan, 86, of Wilsonville, Ore., and Somersworth, N.H. passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after suffering a Hemorrhagic Stroke. Jennie was born September 10, 1934 in Candia, N.H., to Ernest and Eva "Vivi" Hill. Throughout her life her focus was always her nine children, 23 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She spent most of her life in the Dover/Somersworth area, but the last three years in Oregon. While in Wilsonville, she enjoyed touring the countryside, taking in the majestic views of Mt. Hood and even rode a horse for the first time. Her daughter and guardian, Christina Miller and her family, took exceptional care of her every need. She enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and family.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charlie Flayhan, her son, Christopher Flayhan, her sister Elizabeth Sprague and her parents, Ernest and Eva Hill. May they all rest in eternal peace.

SERVICES: Visitation/Wake services will be at the Bernier Funeral Home at 49 South St., Somersworth on October 9, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., with a special blessing at 6:15 p.m. from Fr. Gabriel. (LIMITED TO 25 PEOPLE at a time, masks required). On October 10, the Funeral Services will be held at St. George Maronite Catholic Church in Dover, starting at 11 a.m. (LIMITED TO 50 PEOPLE, MASKS REQUIRED). The Church will also have this on Facebook LIVE; Please like the St. George Maronite Catholic church Dover NH Facebook Page. Jennie will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Forest Glade Cemetery in Somersworth at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Monetary Donations will be accepted in lieu of flowers. All donations will go Thelma's Place in Canby, Ore., a resource center for people and their families living with memory loss, including Alzheimer's disease, regardless of financial means. We focus on respite, education and brain training in memory of Jennie. Care of the Flayhan family has been entrusted to Bernier Funeral Home.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth
OCT
9
Service
06:15 PM
Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. George Maronite Catholic Church
OCT
10
Burial
01:30 PM
Forest Glade Cemetery
